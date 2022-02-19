Bozeman Presidents Plunge raising money for Special Olympics Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Athletes and community members will be "freezin' for a reason" at Glen Lake Rotary Park to raise money for Special Olympics Montana.
The President Plunge starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and is ran by local law enforcement as part of their mission, Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Nearly 3,600 athletes participate in Special Olympics statewide and 60% of the funds raised stay right in the Gallatin Valley, Big Sky and Livingston area.
Gallatin High School athlete and Special Olympic participant Jack Clark said he will be jumping in with friends and family and hopes everyone comes out.
"I jump in, I’m freezing cold, I just run into the hot tub... I did basketball and did track, I’ll be there making friends," Clark said.
Volunteers from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office will be setting up a red carpet across the snow and divers from the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team will cut a whole in the ice for nearly 90 people and more than 20 teams to jump into the freezing water.
"You’re going to see how much fun everybody has, you see it on TV, or you read about it or hear about it and you think ‘Oh that’s just terrible, it’s miserable, it’s cold’ and actually when you see everybody’s faces here, not one person here is not smiling or having a good time," Deputy Mark Hernandez said.
After jumping in, two hot tubs provided by Mountain Hot Tub will be in the area for plungers to warm up in.
Organizers ask that plungers and spectators park in the lot of the S Conley Sales building at 384 Gallatin Park Drive and a shuttle will be provided from the parking lot to Bozeman Beach.
You can find more information about the Presidents Plunge here and Jack Clark's fundraising page here.
