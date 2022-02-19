Bozeman Presidents Plunge raising money for Special Olympics Montana

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the mountains and over mountain passes. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures on Sunday and initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&