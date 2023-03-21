BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Public Library just finished part one of its renovations aiming to refresh the building and create a more welcoming space for library patrons.
Library Director Susan Gregory said they wanted to open up many of the library’s spaces, create new spaces and bring in more natural light
Part one of renovations included most public spaces on the first and second floors. Seating areas are less rigid and feature new, more comfortable furniture. The teen corner has also been updated with new furniture.
“We needed something to refresh the building and so the exciting thing is that it does feel it’s gotten a facelift, it feels new although it’s our same building. So, the new library has a facelift. And it feels a lot fresher,” said Gregory.
This building was built in 2006 and has not really been updated since then, she said. These renovations were necessary to maintain the library and keep it as a welcoming environment.
The stacks have also been rearranged to bring in more natural lighting and open up views to the mountains and park next door. Renovators also installed new LED lighting.
“The Hub” is a new gathering space near the back stairs, featuring new seating, vending machines and tables for laptops, Gregory said. Upstairs is a new station for checking out laptops using a library card and food is now allowed in the library.
Three new meeting rooms will also be available for use once part two of the renovations finishes, hopefully late in the summer or fall. Renovators are currently building two creative labs on the first floor.
These will include a teaching kitchen and a space called the Workbench, which will be a technology lab including a recording studio and maker’s space, Gregory said. Classes will be available for people to take in these labs.
“You can come here and take advantage of this beautiful space for free and as soon as our creative labs are up and running and our meeting rooms are available, you’ll be able to do a lot of other things for free. So, we just want to be able to continue to welcome people.”
Almost all funding for the library project came from private donors and businesses, like First Security Bank. Gregory said Bozeman is a unique city that is very generous and values the library and all its functions.
