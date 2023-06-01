BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Public Library has a full schedule of summer activities and classes to keep kids learning and active while not at school.
One of the library’s goals is to prevent summer slide. That is when kids stop going to school, stop actively learning every day and forget skills they learned during the school year.
That's where the public library comes in, offering a really rich slate of fabulous hands on learning and play opportunities as well as, of course, our beautiful collection of stories so that kids can keep learning and reading all summer long so that when they go back to school in the fall, they're ready to rock and roll,” said Ellie Newell, Youth Services Department Head.
This summer’s activities and special guests are centered around science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics and early literacy.
For teens, they have really hands-on classes like survival skills, compass skills and growing micro-emergency gardens.
For elementary level kids, the library is bringing in a lot of special guests like the Outdoor Science School, Museum of the Rockies and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Service.
The library is also offering story times and music and play classes for infants and toddlers. Newell said often, parents use these classes to network and make friends, too.
A big theme around the summer programs is accessibility. All classes are free, and no registration is required. They receive funding through generous donations and the Friends of the Bozeman Public Library.
The Human Resource Development Council is also providing free lunches at noon Monday through Friday from June 12 to August 25.
“There's no registration, there's no sign up. You can just show up and eat. And we really encourage everyone to partake in this public meal together,” Newell said. “It helps destigmatize it. We all just eat lunch together out front of the library andit's delicious and nutritious and I highly recommend partaking in that part of the summer program as well.”
The library also offers adults programs and learning, like book clubs. Phase 2 of remodeling should also be finished in September, said Corey Sloan, Programming Department Head.
You can pick up a pamphlet at the library with more summer programming details or visit the Bozeman Public Library website.
