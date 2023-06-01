Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Robert Walter Burt. Robert is a 68 year old white male, 5 foot 10 inches, and 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Robert was last seen on foot at 1500 Harrison Street in Missoula, Montana wearing a red and yellow striped long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. Robert recently had hip surgery and is scheduled for additional care for a brain bleed and may be disoriented. If you have any information on Robert Burt, please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.