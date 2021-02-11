Bozeman Public Library is asking for community input on the future library expansion

BOZEMAN, Mont. -The Bozeman Public Library and the City of Bozeman have partnered with Minneapolis-based library specialists MSR Design to expand the Main Street Library Campus.
The library building is currently 15-years-old and, the staff said it is time for a few new renovations.
Currently, the project is in the beginning phase and, architects are developing a design concept.
This new project is entirely funded by the Bozeman Public Library Foundation.
As part of the project, the library staff is conducting a community engagement process to collect input.
Bozeman Public Library Director, Susan Gregory said, "The most important thing to us at this phase that we get input from our patrons in the community in terms of what would you like to see what do you think is missing how can this building by made more accessible more compelling are there services we could offer we are not offering."
Members of the Bozeman community are encouraged to take an online survey.
Gregory said the library plans on hosting additional 30-minute interactive discussions with the Library's architects for more community input.
The special survey link will be available until Sunday and, the link can be found here.