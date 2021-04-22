Bozeman Public Library, League of Women Voters hosts school board candidate forum

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area and the Bozeman Public Library are hosting a virtual non-partisan, Bozeman School District candidate forum series starting at 6:30 p.m. on April 22.
The first set of candidates scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. include Gary Lusin (Incumbent), Lei-Anna Bertelsen and Anna Shchemelinin.
The remaining candidates scheduled for 7:30 p.m. include Doug Fischer (Incumbent), Jennifer Lammers and Cheryl Tusken.
Lisa Weaver, Wendy Tage and Anna Makarechian are the three additional candidates unable to attend.
The public is encouraged to attend the forum and bring questions to ask the candidates. The forum series is free, and no pre-registration is required.
Questions from the public will be taken via email in advance or live via the "Q&A" feature of the Zoom webinar.
To submit questions in advance via email, please email bboyson@bozeman.net by no later than noon of April 22 with your questions for the candidates.
People can view each session of the forum by signing in at this Zoom webinar link here and more specific information from The League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area can be found here.
Ballots were mailed out on April 16 and can be returned by mail or in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to the County Election Office at 311 W. Main St., Room 210.
In addition to mail ballots, voters also have the option to vote in person at the Gallatin County Election office.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on May 4.