Bozeman Public Library reducing services due to increasing COVID-19 trends

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Public Library is scaling back its in-person services to curbside, virtual and telephone services only starting Nov. 13, 2020.
The library will not be open to the public for browsing during this upcoming period fo time due to public health concerns.
Library staff will continue to serve patrons as effectively as possible while also protecting the safety of patrons and employees.
The target date to open back up to the public on Jan. 4, 2021, as the library has been open for in person browsing since they opened back up in June.
The decision to scale back their services is due to Gallatin County’s upward trend in COVID-19 cases.
You will still be able to get books, but you will have to call the library when you are outside to have them bring them out to you.
They will also be moving most of their programs virtually for the children and adults they serve in the community.
Brittany Dolezal, head of public services for the library, said they just want to keep everyone safe while cases continue to be on the upward trend.
“The decision really comes down to health and safety of our staff and also the community and just wanting to provide the best environment for everyone while still providing services that we can in kind of this new way of delivering library services.”
If you have a book to return, there is a new automated book return that is open 24/7 on the west entrance of the library.
The most up-to-date information can be found on the Bozeman Public Library’s website here.