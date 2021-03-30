BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library reopened for the first time Tuesday since it closed in-person service in November due to COVID-19.
The library's second-floor and computer lab are now open with limited capacity.
Due to COVID-19, the library is only allowing 30-minute time slots for people to surf the web.
Bozeman Public Library Director Susan Gregory said patrons are required to wear a mask at all times and, new social distancing signs have been displayed throughout the building.
Although the library is open to the public, certain areas remained closed due to the pandemic.
"This stage of the reopening we are kinda an in the second phase again and what that means is we are not booking public meetings in our meeting room we are not having in-person programs we are not allowing people to linger and spend their time here," Gregory said.
The library is still offering the curbside book pick-up from the Main Street entrance.
Currently, the library is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
