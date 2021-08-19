BOZEMAN, Mont. – An agreement between the Bozeman Public Library, the Bozeman Public Library Foundation and the City of Bozeman was signed off by City Manager Jeff Mihelich for the final design and construction phases of the proposed library expansion.
In February 2021, the City of Bozeman and the Bozeman Public Library began a series of public input sessions and launched an online survey for feedback from the community on ways the library can better serve the community.
The survey received almost 600 responses which guided the design process that was completed on June 30.
At a library foundation board meeting on July 9, a presentation of the concept design on the probable expansion project was given and on Aug. 17, the Bozeman City Commission authorized the city manager to sign an agreement to start Phases 2 & 3 of the expansion.
Right now, the Bozeman Public Library is still operating in a limited capacity due to staffing shortages even after the COVID-19 pandemic had them completely shut down to curbside and virtual programs, but there are still library goers every day they are open.
Schelli Teats said her daughters Kherington and Briar usually go through two books a month and also use some of the fun children's play areas.
“It’s fun and it’s relaxing and it’s just nice to be able to read and have quiet time here,” Kherington Teats said.
The estimated $4.5 million project will be entirely funded by the Bozeman Public Library Foundation.
According to the concept design, the library foundation acknowledged the current struggles including national material shortages and supply issues, construction market volatility in the area, and the subcontractor labor shortage that might drive bids high once they get to that point.
Well over 600 responses ranging from age 5 to 95-years-olds expressed interests in the need for more quiet spaces and renovated community areas while another 300 people selected to keep certain popular online and virtual programs from the pandemic around.
Bozeman Public Library Director Susan Gregory said the overwhelming thoughts were to develop more open space concepts with the Gallatin Valley continuing to grow.
“The pre-pandemic numbers were very steady and very high, so it was typical for us to see anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 people a day come through the building,” Gregory said. “Our summer numbers through June, July and August were always astronomical, and we would average about 40,000 people through the building in a month.”
The next steps for the expansion are to start the final design process, host a final design review, create a cost estimate and determine final scope to review, send in a bid and apply for permits and finally begin construction at some point in 2022.
You can find more information about the Bozeman Public Library here.