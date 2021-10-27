BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board had to cancel nine bus routes due to ongoing challenges of hiring bus drivers during Monday's meeting.
Over 2,800 students use the school district's transportation program every day, but right now they don't have enough workers to drive all the students.
At the beginning of the school year, there were 50 routes and now there are 41 routes in Bozeman.
The majority of the kids that used the bus service that got canceled are in elementary school.
Those students are now getting picked up at different bus stops.
The school district has a contract with First Student the district expects to save about $455,155 from reducing the bus routes.
The school board said by law the saved money can only be used towards home to school transportation or tax savings.
The Bozeman School District and First Student is currently hiring bus drivers for this school year and more information about those jobs can be found here.