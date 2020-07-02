Bozeman Public Schools releases document outline possible reopening plan for 2020-2021

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Public Schools released a trigger document that outlines how the reopening process could look.
It’s a four plan option detailing out how the start of the school year could look.
At the top of the email from Superintendent Bob Connors, he said he would love to be able to forecast the future, and cannot predict where we will be or how the COVID-19 virus will be affecting us on August 31.
Right now, instruction is set to begin to August 31 and the document says they intend to return to in-person instruction in the fall.
However, that could change and they want feedback from parents.
This plan outlines “Cohort Learning,” and “Blended Learning,” as possible solutions along with “Remote,” and “Traditional In-Person Learning.”
What the Cohort Learning Plan looks like:
-“Cohorts” of students of approx. 50 move through the schedule/day as a group.
-Social distancing encouraged as feasible.
-All students PK-12 in the buildings five days a week, school within a school (PK-5), and block schedules (6-12) being considered.
What the Blended Learning Plan looks like:
-Approx. 10-15 students in a room, maintain 6 feet apart as feasible.
-All students PK-12 in the buildings roughly 50% of the week.
-Every other day/week and/or am/pm schedules are being considered
Educational delivery details.
-A blended model of face-to-face and remote learning.
The Remote Learning Plan would look similar to what was in place when the outbreak first happened, and the Traditional In-Person Learning Plan looks like school before Covid-19 with a limit on large group gatherings.
In the document from the superintendent, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Gallatin High School is scheduled and will take place on August 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Fall sports kick-off August 14, Golf begins August 13th.
The school says it is the intention to begin practicing on those dates and that they will not know about competitions until we are closer to game days.
As of right now, the in-building classes are dependent on what phase the state is in.
If Montana is still in Phase II in August- Cohort Learning could be implemented.
The district is asking for feedback from parents, saying that the opinions that will help them determine what everyone's comfort level is.
