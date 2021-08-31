BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Public Schools will continue to require face masks for all students, staff and visitors while inside after reviewing the emergency rule issued by the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
The schools’ mask policy #1905, and associated guidance, found HERE, is in full compliance with the emergency rule, according to a release. The District will continue to enforce its face covering guidelines to ensure the safety and welfare of all students and staff.
The School District does provide parents and students the ability to opt-out of wearing a mask: One option for parents to consider is 100% remote learning.
Bozeman Online Charter School (BOCS) K-8, or the Bozeman Online High School (BOHS) 9-12 are available options for consideration. The School District says they are willing to provide assistance to parents looking to exercise those options. Parents seeking a remote learning option should contact their school Principal.
The School District is prepared to consider the factors identified in the rule and accommodate requests for a medical/disability or religious exception request as well.
If a family has medical documentation about the need for the exception the District can initiate discussions under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act for the District to consider the necessary factors and develop a plan of reasonable accommodation.
The District also considers religious beliefs and can consider a plan of accommodation for a requested religious exception.
These plans will be completed in a manner consistent with the law and questions or requests to seek exceptions should be directed to building principals.