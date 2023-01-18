BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new year provides new challenges for the Bozeman Public Schools, which is looking to trim $4.1 million from their general fund budget in 2023, and that means major cuts to staffing at both the elementary and high school level could be coming.
The budget excess stems from the challenges that the school district has faced, including operating two high schools, lower enrollment rates and the high cost of living in Bozeman.
As such, the board of trustees unanimously approved superintendent budget recommendations, including a potential reduction of nearly 30 employees, last Monday.
Superintendent Casey Bertram says that alternative options were considered, but due to the nature of how funds are allocated, those alternatives would not have made the necessary reductions.
"Unfortunately, most of the items that were submitted by community members don't live in the general fund budget," Bertram said. "We have a transportation fund, and a technology fund, and a building reserve fund. A lot of the recommendations would reduce costs in those budgets, but don't help the general fund budget."
The cuts haven't come just yet, as the school district is hoping that natural staff reductions, such as retirements and one-year contracts, can help to avoid making some tough choices.
"No one wants to lose a colleague, no one wants to reduce staff, no one wants to trim a budget, really," Bertram said. "It's generally not a real fun process to move through."
"I think our community is understanding that things are changing in Bozeman, and we're having to adapt and change with that," Bertram continued.
Bertram also mentioned that the number of staffing cuts could be lessened should a proposed safety levy come to pass on voters' ballots in May.
We reached out to the Montana Office of Public Instruction for comment on this situation, but we did not receive a response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.