Bozeman Rabbi making Passover a reality from a distance

BOZEMAN- With Easter and Passover taking place during quarantine a Bozeman Rabbi is celebrating with gloves and matzah.
Rabbi Chaim Bruk says this is the first Passover in 3000 years that members of the Jewish community can’t be together.
Bruk is working to deliver traditional Passover meals across Montana.
Saying that the slogan for this year’s Passover is prepared with “Love and Gloves,” but driving home the message that even though things are different there is so much to take away from this year’s experience.
“I think that at the end of this when this is finally over and we look back at the corona area and we’re going to say that yes, it was harsh, and it was horrible, and there was a lot of morning and suffering,” Bruk said, “but there was also a lot of inroads made in community and what we do for each other and how we were there for each other, and if that’s one of the outcomes of this then that is a bright side we should all focus on.”
Bruk says he’s delivered over 200 meals and it’s not just to people in Bozeman it’s people who are stuck in Montana.
College students who couldn’t get home to their families and people who came here on vacation and couldn’t return.
The Rabbi explained that this year things do feel different but it’s changing people’s perspective which could be a positive outcome from the situation.
“I get the wave from the window because people can’t open their door,” Bruk said, “they’re thanking me, it is such a deep thank you and even though I can’t physically be in contact- I know that it’s changing their life’s and their Passover and for that, it’s all worth it.”
He explained the food being served is a reminder of a larger community outside people's doors. It’s giving them a connection and it’s making them feel part of Bozeman again.
If you would like a Passover dinner the Rabbi will happily bring you one, all you need to do is send an email here, rabbi@jewishmontana.com