BOZEMAN, Mont. – The city of Bozeman placed third overall in the “Best of the Best” Water Taste Test through the American Water Works Association.

This is the second time Bozeman has placed third in the nationwide recognition of commitment to quality and flavor characteristics.

Bozeman placed third behind Fort Collins, Colo. and in first place Boston.

According to the American Water Works Association they use a judging panel of water experts looking at cities water distribution systems, the quality of the water and security concerns.

Bozeman’s water supply comes from the surrounding shared national forests and the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek watersheds which provides 80% of the city's drinking water.