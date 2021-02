Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY FOR KORRINE PETERSON, A 20 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND 180 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. KORRINE CALLED THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AND REPORTED SHE HAD BEEN KIDNAPPED, AND WAS BEING ABUSED BY HER BOYFRIEND JOHN MONDAY, A 34 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL AND 190 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. THEY PINGED HER CELL PHONE IN THE POLSON AREA, THEN IT WAS POWERED OFF, SO THEY HAVE NO FURTHER INFORMATION. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A RED TWO-DOOR CAR, WITH WASHINGTON OR IDAHO PLATES. BOTH INDIVIDUALS HAVE TIES TO WASHINGTON AND IDAHO. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF KORRINE OR JOHN, PLEASE CALL THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF AT (406) 883-7301, OR CALL 9 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of of 3 to 5 inches, with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Gallatin and Madison Counties including Raynolds, Targhee, and Bozeman Passes and the West Yellowstone Area. This advisory does not include the cities of Bozeman, Belgrade, or Ennis. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Periods of blowing snow may cause reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && Moldan