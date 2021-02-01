BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman has ranked top in a national list of micropolitan areas with the strongest economy for the fourth year in a row.
POLICOM Corporation study used about two dozen factors from a 20-year period to determine the behavior of an economy over time.
Bozeman has been ranked the top micropolitan area — meaning the population is under 50,000.
Officials say Bozeman has seen strong growth over the years in the aerospace industry and housing market.
Jackie Haines, Northern Rocky Mountain Development District Executive Director said, "More opportunities for our workforce when you talk to people who have been in Bozeman for a long time in the past it has been hard to make a career here where now we have a lot of growing industries in tech and medical."
It is probably Bozeman’s last year atop the micropolitan list, Haines explained.
"The census results are likely predicted to show that Bozeman is going to exceed that 50,000 marks and become a metropolitan area," Haines said.
The 2020 census results are delayed due to COVID-19.
The POLICOM rankings did not account for the impact of the COVID-19.
More information on the economic strength rankings and micropolitan areas can be found here.