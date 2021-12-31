BOZEMAN, Mont. – The 2022 New Year in Montana will mark the first legal purchases of recreational marijuana and new regulations on cannabis businesses in the Bozeman area.
Starting Jan. 1, only medical marijuana providers operating as of Nov. 3, 2020, when Montana voted to legalize recreational cannabis use, will be able to sell recreational cannabis. The statewide moratorium on that rule will be lifted in 2023.
In late October, the city of Bozeman approved 500 feet boundaries from the property line of a school or place of worship to keep cannabis businesses away from protected areas along with an annual licensing fee for marijuana businesses operating within the city of Bozeman of $750.
The City Commission acknowledge that the fee could be increased or decreased in the future as it is one of the most expensive city fees for businesses and commissioners amended to review it in two years.
For perspective, a standard Bozeman business license is $50 dollars, but for medical marijuana and mobile vending licenses those are decided on a sliding scale anywhere from $150 to $500 depending on inspection costs.
The biggest change involved removing a 20-storefront cap on how many dispensaries can operate in the city.
Eight marijuana providers in Bozeman sued the city to reinstate a 20-storefront cap within city limits recently repealed by the city commission for those medical businesses who have a foothold to keep it and keep it local.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown heard arguments on the case on Dec. 7 and issued an injunction.
City offices will be open Jan. 3 and for the time being are not issuing any additional recreational marijuana business licenses.
In Montana, any adults over 21 will be able to legally buy and possess up to one ounce of cannabis, up to eight grams of concentrate or up to 800 mg of THC in edible form.
The use or possession of marijuana remains illegal on federal lands like Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks and transporting marijuana over state borders is still illegal.
With Gallatin County being a “green county,” neighboring “red counties” like Broadwater, Meagher, Stillwater, Sweetgrass and Wheatland voted not to legalize adult-use marijuana sales.
You can find more frequently asked questions by the Montana Department of Revenue here.