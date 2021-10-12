BOZEMAN, Mont. - After careful consideration, City Manager Jeff Mihelich rescinded the City of Bozeman drought declaration on Oct. 12 based on the current water supply conditions and recent precipitation.
The City was able to rescind the Stage 1 drought declaration due to recent snowfall. As winter makes it way to the area, staff will continue to monitor snowpack, precipitation and local water supplies on a regular basis, according to a release.
Surcharges will no longer be in effect, but residents will see Stage 1 surcharges on the bill they receive in October, which reflects usage in September.
“We are grateful for the recent snow that put us in a position to suspend this drought declaration. Bozeman community members stepped up this summer by reducing outdoor water use, which had a positive impact on our water supplies. I urge folks to remember that these behaviors may be necessary next year as well. Consider doing your part now and prepare to conserve next summer,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said.
To find the latest info and to learn more about ways you can decrease water usage at home visit https://www.bozeman.net/government/water-conservation.