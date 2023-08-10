BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you live in Bozeman and are expecting a package or mail, there may be a bit of a delay.
Residents around the city have been experiencing extended waits for delivery and pickup of mail and parcels, due to understaffing at the Bozeman USPS.
The office has been hiring for open rural and city carrier positions for some time, but they still do not have enough employees.
While long waits for mail may not seem like a big deal, for residents like Kristin Saunders, who lives in the Hyalite area, the wait can start to get nerve-wracking.
Saunders orders prescriptions in the mail. Last week, she expected to receive a package containing blood pressure medication, but it still has not arrived.
“I have the informed delivery on my email, so I look at what I'm supposed to get and then I wait. And then when it doesn't arrive, it's a little bit frustrating,” she said. “Kind of vulnerable whenit's medications. Um, soit's a little frustrating, but I'm aware of the issues, so Idon't want to give anybodya hard time.”
Saunders is not the only one. She said she has a friend who works for a lawyer in the downtown area, who also experienced long delays in receiving documents. Neighbors have taken to social media, posting their experiences waiting for the mail to arrive.
NonStop Local reached out to the USPS to learn what they are doing to address the understaffing and delays and they sent us the following statement:
“First and foremost, the Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience experienced by our customers.
The Postal Service is not immune from the current staffing and hiring challenges encountered by nearly every industry, and that includes the Bozeman Post Office. The good news is the office has skilled management in place, overseeing the day to day operations and using every available resource at our disposal to meet the challenges. However, hiring and staffing issues remain. The need is especially urgent for mail handlers, clerks, and mail carriers.
We’ve been aggressively hiring since 2022 to help bring consistency to our service. We have held several job fairs throughout the last few months, with the most recent Bozeman event on July 27, and there is another a job fair coming up Aug. 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Bozeman office. There are even more events planned in the very near future. That information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.
Due to the staffing challenges there may be individual days when a neighborhood may not receive mail service. But we are rotating employees and assignments, as needed, and any mail not delivered is prioritized for delivery the following day.
As mentioned above, to meet the daily challenges, we are using every available resource at our disposal, including borrowing employees from other offices — nearby, across the state, or in some instances neighboring states — to match the workload to continue to provide the service our customers deserve. The employees we have “borrowed” are usually new to the area and may not know the routes as well as the regular Bozeman carriers. This may mean, in some instances not all deliveries can be made. But all mail in this instance is sent out the next business day to complete delivery.
When a customer doesn’t get daily mail service, we understand their frustration because in addition to being Postal employees, we are also Postal customers. And as one of the most trusted government agencies we take pride in the more than 200 years of consistent service to the nation and the communities we serve. This is why we are hiring so many employees – because our customers rely on us, and we need to get back to reliable, daily mail service.
USPS is governed by a Universal Service Obligation (USO) to service nearly 165 million addresses across the country six, sometimes seven, days a week. And by law we are obligated to deliver every item sent through the mail. We are working hard to meet the needs of our communities across the state. This means in addition to what has been mentioned, our current staff will also often work overtime to meet those obligations.
The goal of the Postal Service is to hire several hundred employees across Montana. This contrasts with many industries and businesses who are downsizing or constricting their staffing. These are solid jobs with the opportunity for excellent pay, full federal benefits and opportunities. We have Post Office locations in local neighborhoods across the state, allowing prospective employees the chance to work near home.
Anyone interested in a job with the Postal Service is welcome to visit any Post Office location and inquire or go online. Jobs are posted on the website usps.com/careers every other Tuesday until we are fully staffed.
It’s worth noting, while we don’t keep state by state information, the average time to deliver mail and packages across the nation remains consistent at 2.5 days. To put it another way 98% of the nation’s population receives their mail and packages in less than three days. This percentage recently improved, and USPS is working hard to correct service-related issues in the other limited areas. For more information please see our latest service standards release found in our online newsroom.”
Saunders said she reordered her prescription through UPS and hopes it will arrive on time.
