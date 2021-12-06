BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman residents are required to keep streets and sidewalks safe after a snowfall.
The City of Bozeman is asking people not to use the city streets as winter storage for vehicles, trailers boats, and RV's.
If possible, residents should park on city streets or move their car when it snows to allow for plower to work.
In addition, the City of Bozeman requires that all vehicles parked on city streets move every 72 hours.
Every Bozeman homeowner and business owner is responsible to clear their sidewalk 24 hours after snowfall.
City snowplows are on call 24/7 to make sure the streets are safe during the winter months.
During a snowstorm, city plowers will start working as early as 3 AM and will continue throughout the day.
In Bozeman, arterial, collector streets, business, and commercial areas are plowed first.
Residential streets and neighborhoods are plowed after four or more inches of snow have accumulated on the street.
Every hour, residents can view the most recent plowing, grading, and sanding activity by checking the Winter Operation Dashboard here.
More information about the City of Bozeman's snow plowing and shoveling requirements can be found here.