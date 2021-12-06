Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate snow. Light snow will develop by mid morning, becoming moderate for several hours late this afternoon into the evening. The primary impact period is expected between 3pm and 9pm. Light snow may continue into Tuesday morning. Total accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are anticipated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&