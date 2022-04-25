BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Restaurant Week is returning to downtown Bozeman for the second time from April 25 - to May 1.
Over 30 downtown restaurants and businesses are participating in this year's event.
After last year's success from the kitchen to the table, the Downtown Bozeman Association was eager to bring the event back this spring.
Bozeman Restaurant Week has a major economic impact on downtown and brings in thousands of dollars into the local economy.
Executive Director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, Ellie Staley said, "The past couple of years we have really seen the restaurant scene sector struggle through COVID and through staffing issues. There is really a passionate group so we are excited to see so many of them come back so strong and show so much resilience and passion over the past couple of years. This is really a chance for us as a community to support them and show them our support for them."
The restaurants participating are offering everything from breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as drinks, off-menu specials, and exclusive dining experiences.
If you attend a restaurant part of the event this week, you are encouraged to get a punch on your punch card which allows you to enter into a raffle.
At the end of the week, the punch card will be collected and put into a drawing for a chance to win one of 6 Downtown Staycation Packages which include:
- A single night stay at one of 3 amazing downtown hotels (Element – by Westin Bozeman, The LARK, and The AC Hotel) accompanied by Downtown Dollars to be spent on a dinner out on the town and a gift card to one of many downtown coffee shops.
More information about Bozeman Restaurant Week and the restaurant participating can be found here.
