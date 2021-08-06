Bozeman’s children librarian of 33 years puts her last book on the shelf

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman Public Library will feel a lot different this fall without the beloved children’s librarian Cindy Christin who could write a book about her 33 years of serving families in the Gallatin Valley.
The community appreciation can only be explained by the paper banner laying in the atrium of the Bozeman Public Library signed by hundreds of kids and even adults who grew up during the three decades Cindy Christin has been the children’s librarian.
“The funny thing is I’m very short and so these kids remember me when I was tall to them and they’re like over six feet now, so they remember sitting on the floor and looking up at me reading books which is a very funny memory to have when they’re now towering over me and they’re young men and young women,” Christin said.
The small sized librarian has made a gigantic impact as the paper banner of appreciation is rolled up and hanging over a table because the full length of signatures is too long for the at least 60-foot hallway.
The common signature reads, “Thank you for making reading fun,” a goal of the longtime librarian who has devoted her career to serving the community with many titles.
After being hired as a part-time children’s librarian in 1988, Christin started programs like Books & Babies, Little Ones toddler story time, Turn Off the TV week (and Library Sleepover), Kids Book Club, and Creative Workshops along with helping serve free summer lunch meals to kids outside the library.
Christin’s two biggest projects she can actually see from her office, the Ready2Read Library PlaySpace and the "Fairy Cove" and garden walkway outside her window, a common theme of the legacy she leaves behind, making reading fun.
“We are here to just support what parents already know, the importance of play, the importance of reading to them, the importance of being tuned into them and having conversations with your kids and I am so pleased with what I see with families here in Bozeman, everybody’s doing a great job,” Christin said.
One thing Christin will continue organizing is the Children’s Festival of the Book where she brings award winning authors of children’s book to Bozeman and has author Chris Barton and illustrator Don Tate coming on Nov. 13.
You will more than likely see Christin out on the trails hiking around the Gallatin Valley or practicing with her piano group, a skill she picked up 20 years ago because like her job, she wanted to keep learning as well.
“I take piano cause it’s hard, not because it’s easy, you know it’s a challenge for me… it’s good for our brains to keep doing things that don’t come easily to us,” Christin said.
Christin also looks forward to spending time with her three kids and her husband and you are more than welcome to stop by the Bozeman Public Library on her last day, Aug. 6, to say hello and sign the long paper banner.
“I’d say, 'See you later alligator' to the kids and almost always I would get the ‘After a while crocodile’ and that always made me smile,” Christin said.