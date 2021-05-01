Bozeman’s Haven breaks ground on new shelter facility

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Haven broke ground on a new facility which will quadruple their capacity to help out those affected by domestic violence in the Gallatin Valley.

According to Executive Director Erica Coyle, beginning Jan. 1 through March 31, Haven served 349 survivors through their services, a 29% increase from the same time period the year prior.

The organization was able to shelter 48 women, men and children, a 33% increase from the same time last year.

Haven was founded in 1979 and has grown over the past four decades to serve over 1,000 survivors annually.

On April 30th, 2021, Haven’s staff and board members broke ground on their new facility north of Bozeman Pond Park, marking the beginning of a 12 to 18 month build by local construction company, Martel.

Since 2018, Haven has been raising funds for the new building, with a goal of $8 million and in January 2019, Haven’s Board of Directors selected MASS Design Group as the project architect. MASS Design Group’s work on this shelter has been centered around trauma-informed care.

Trauma-informed care practices inform providers and advocates the ways in which the environment and survivor-centered care influence and shape a survivor’s healing journey.

The new facility will not only quadruple their capacity, but also continue building on their essential services to survivors of domestic violence.

“It’s also going to really invite the community in to be part of solving this problem of how do we end the epidemic of intimate partner violence here in the Gallatin Valley," Coyle said. "We’ll have space for the community to come together learn more maybe also take classes with survivors, all sorts of really great things.”

The new facility is hoping to be completed before the winter of 2022.

More information on Haven can be found here.

Haven provides confidential support, a 24-hour support line (406-586-4111), legal advocacy, counseling, and a safe place to stay for anyone and everyone impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and stalking.