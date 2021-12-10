Fork and Spoon Community Café seeing losses in revenue and donations

The Fork and Spoon Community Cafe's Head Chef and House Manager Leah Smutko.

 Noah Schmick Wake Up Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Whether paying-it-forward or paying-what-you can, the number of customers using the Fork & Spoon restaurant and The Mighty Spork Food Truck has noticeably increased in 2021.

Thanks to COVID-19 relief funding during the summer, the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) of Bozeman was able to start up a mobile food truck, “The Might Spork” to help the Fork & Spoon reach and serve the more rural areas in Southwest Montana.

Montana's only pay-what-you-can restaurant, HRDC’s Fork & Spoon, provided 25,509 meals to community members last year.

The HRDC’s Fork and Spoon expanded take-and-bake program at the restaurant and HRDC’s Program Manager Rick Hilles said for both the restaurant and food truck, the month of December is filled with a host of special meals.

“For those who are entertaining this year, or for those who simply want a hand with holiday cooking, Fork & Spoon is featuring a decadent Christmas Brunch take-and-bake menu,” Hilles said.

Pre-orders are available while supplies last and can be placed through Dec. 20 here and orders will be available for pick-up at the restaurant on Dec. 24, from noon to 6:00 pm.

Fork & Spoon is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday and convenient take-and-bake meals Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Nightly dinners can be prepared to go and fresh-frozen meals are also available for pick-during these times as well.

On Fridays, walk-in service is available from noon to 6 p.m. to either pick up a to-go meal or something from the freezer to warm up later.

Guest chef Claudi Krevat of Claudia’s Mesa returns to Fork & Spoon on Dec. 29 to share her tamales along with a full menu of other dishes.

For those looking for an evening of cost-free, family-friendly holiday entertainment, the Bozeman Symphonic Choir will be caroling on Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fork & Spoon.

To round out the December line up, Hilles said community members should consider completing their holiday gift shopping by buying a meal at the Fork & Spoon and then paying it forward for someone else who could use some help.

More information about all the December happenings at HRDC’s Fork & Spoon restaurant and The Mighty Spork, can be found here.

Tags

News For You