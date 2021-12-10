Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Overnight snow showers have created snowcovered roads in the northern Bitterroot and Missoula Valleys, as well as the Seeley Lake and Potomac Regions. Expect slick conditions for the morning commute. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Northern Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&