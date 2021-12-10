BOZEMAN, Mont. – Whether paying-it-forward or paying-what-you can, the number of customers using the Fork & Spoon restaurant and The Mighty Spork Food Truck has noticeably increased in 2021.
Thanks to COVID-19 relief funding during the summer, the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) of Bozeman was able to start up a mobile food truck, “The Might Spork” to help the Fork & Spoon reach and serve the more rural areas in Southwest Montana.
Montana's only pay-what-you-can restaurant, HRDC’s Fork & Spoon, provided 25,509 meals to community members last year.
The HRDC’s Fork and Spoon expanded take-and-bake program at the restaurant and HRDC’s Program Manager Rick Hilles said for both the restaurant and food truck, the month of December is filled with a host of special meals.
“For those who are entertaining this year, or for those who simply want a hand with holiday cooking, Fork & Spoon is featuring a decadent Christmas Brunch take-and-bake menu,” Hilles said.
Pre-orders are available while supplies last and can be placed through Dec. 20 here and orders will be available for pick-up at the restaurant on Dec. 24, from noon to 6:00 pm.
Fork & Spoon is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday and convenient take-and-bake meals Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Nightly dinners can be prepared to go and fresh-frozen meals are also available for pick-during these times as well.
On Fridays, walk-in service is available from noon to 6 p.m. to either pick up a to-go meal or something from the freezer to warm up later.
Guest chef Claudi Krevat of Claudia’s Mesa returns to Fork & Spoon on Dec. 29 to share her tamales along with a full menu of other dishes.
For those looking for an evening of cost-free, family-friendly holiday entertainment, the Bozeman Symphonic Choir will be caroling on Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fork & Spoon.
To round out the December line up, Hilles said community members should consider completing their holiday gift shopping by buying a meal at the Fork & Spoon and then paying it forward for someone else who could use some help.
More information about all the December happenings at HRDC’s Fork & Spoon restaurant and The Mighty Spork, can be found here.