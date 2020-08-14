Bozeman’s rainbow crosswalks look to build on welcoming atmosphere

BOZEMAN- A collaboration project with the city of Bozeman, Downtown Bozeman Partnership and Gender Equality Montana brings the community its first ever rainbow crosswalks.
The entire crosswalk project will be finished late Friday morning on Aug. 14, 2020, at the intersection of West Babcock Street and South Tracy Avenue as well as the intersection of North Willson Avenue and West Mendenhall Street.
Unlike other rainbow crosswalks supporting the LGBTQ community, the two intersections in downtown Bozeman include the traditional rainbow colors of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple as well as black, brown, white, light blue and pink.
The inclusion of white, light blue and pink colors is meant to specifically acknowledge transgender and gender diverse folks.
Black and brown colors are to remind crossers of the intersections between race, sexuality, and gender and how these multiple systems of oppression work together.
Gender Equality Montana brought the proposal to the city of Bozeman as a way to build on the non-discrimination ordinance passed in 2014.
Christopher Coburn serving on the board of directors for Gender Equality Montana said, “I love living in Bozeman and I think it’s a really powerful step for us to show that this town is for everybody, this town is inclusive, it values diversity, and it sees all the people that live here.”
Nearly 100 local business and organizations support the proposal to make Bozeman a safer, more welcoming and inclusive community for all residents and visitors.
“It really is a chance to just express all the colors of the community and not just in terms of gender equality but also people of color and I think it’s something that again downtown’s welcomed… I think it will be a vibrant addition to downtown for the rest of the summer,” Chris Naumann, executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, said.
The project will be owned and maintained by the city of Bozeman.
In 2018, a rainbow sidewalk in Missoula was vandalized just days after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Regarding the preservation and protection of the rainbow crosswalks, Bozeman’s City Manager Jeff Mihelich said, “The Bozeman Police Department will do extra patrols and will also investigate any reports of vandalism should any occur.”
A brief, socially distanced, mask-on celebration on the completion of the project starts at 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2020, at the intersection of West Babcock Street and South Tracy Avenue.
More information on Gender Equality Montana can be found here.