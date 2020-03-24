Bozeman sandwich shop stepping in to feed the hungry

BOZEMAN- As new issues pertaining to the coronavirus continue to pop up, Firehouse Subs in Bozeman is working to help those in need.
With the closure of the Warming Center and Fork & Spoon, Firehouse Subs realized many of the at-risk populations would go without a meal.
“We are all adjusting to the many, many changes in our daily lives," Firehouse Subs owner Jeff Catron said, "Today is a little different than yesterday and tomorrow will be a little different than today."
Right now Firehouse Subs is working alongside the Salvation Army to provide 50 lunches a day to those in need.
“We felt there was an opportunity to help ease some of this pain, keep our staff employed and come together to care for one another,” Catron said.
Originally the need was for 40 lunches, Catron speculates that need will continue to grow. As the need grows Firehouse Subs is asking for help from the community.
Catron says they could use fruit, granola bars, chips to complete these lunches.
He added that if anyone was interested in sponsoring lunches that also would go a long way in providing additional meals for those in need.
You can make donations by dropping them off at Firehouse Subs in Bozeman.