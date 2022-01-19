BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board voted 8-0 to select Mr. Casey Bertram as the next school district Superintendent Wednesday night.
Bertram is currently the Bozeman Public Schools interim Superintendent.
During Wednesday's school board meeting, the board explained they received a lot of feedback from students, parents, and teachers about the three final superintendent candidates.
Although, Bertram scored the highest over from the public and the Superintendent interview panel.
The Board of Trustees members also said during the virtual meeting they supported Bertram continuing to lead the school district.
Superintendent Bertram will officially take on his new role on July 1, 2022.
