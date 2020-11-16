BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman School Board Trustees voted unanimously to postpone the transition to five days of in-person learning for middle school students Monday night.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Gallatin County the decision was made.
Prior to the meeting, students were planned to go back Nov. 23.
Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent of operations, said the decision was not easy and encouraged the board to postpone.
"After fully discussing the pros and cons we concluded this is the best recommendation at the current time given the current challenges that COVID is throwing at the school and our community," Johnson said.
School board officials allowed parents and teachers to ask questions during the meeting.
Around 335 people virtually attended the zoom meeting.
The board will reconsider moving to fully in-person learning in January.