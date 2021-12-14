BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board meeting got interrupted by Zoom bombers using racial slurs and profanity on Monday night.
The hacker's cameras were off when the meeting was disrupted and the school board immediately removed their profiles from the call.
As of Tuesday, school board members went back and looked at records from the zoom call that said the group of hackers are not from Montana.
Bozeman Public School Interim Superintendent Casey Bertram explained that the school board is taking extra precautions to make sure the hackers don't ruin future meetings.
"First we are investigating and we are making sure that any of those email addresses that we're involved in are blocked from our system we are working with zoom on that we are going to be again asking for first names and last names on zoom meetings," Bertram said.
The board is also working closely with their school resource officers, law enforcement, and the IT department to track down the hackers.
Bertram said the school board is considering changing their meeting format next year to in-person but that all depends on the pandemic.
The next school board meeting will be held on Jan. 6.