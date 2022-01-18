BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board of Trustees interviewed three candidates for Superintendent on Tuesday night.
The interviews were open to the public via zoom and in the Wilson Board Room.
The Bozeman Public School District Board of Trustees said they are seeking a quality, experienced candidate to serve their growing school district.
The Board will conduct a national search in consultation with Ray & Associates where they found ten potential candidates and then narrowed it down to four.
The four candidates were invited to interview in person on Tuesday but one person declined.
The three finalist candidates are Mr. Mark Gabrylczyk, Dr. Jeff Perry, and Mr. Casey Bertram who is currently the Bozeman School District Interim Superintendent.
More information about each candidate can be found here.
If one was able to attend the in-person and virtual interviews on Tuesday the school board is asking for your feedback in their section process.
Bozeman School Board Trustee Vice Chair Greg Neil said "We have many recent as historical examples of using parents through different processes and everything that we do as a public school district. Our school district does nothing without kids, teachers and parents and parents are a key ingredient in things that we do hiring out a leader our next superintendent."
People who attended the interviews can write their feedback about each candidate here.
The Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in an open session to select a Superintendent candidate.
After the candidate is selected the Superintendent contract will be finalized and the board will vote to appoint the Superintendent effective July 1, 2022, at a subsequent board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.