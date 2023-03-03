BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board of Trustees rejected a parent’s request for “The Marrow Thieves” to be removed from the ninth-grade English curriculum at their meeting Tuesday night.
The parent submitted a formal request in October for the book to be removed. They cited anti-white racial commentary, inflammatory racial commentary, profanity, anti-Catholicism and human sexuality as their reasoning.
The parent first met with Gallatin High School Principal Erica Schnee, who denied the request. They then appealed to Superintendent Casey Bertram, who also denied the request, then convened a Learning Materials Review Committee to review the novel. The committee recommended the book not be removed after review, and the school board voted unanimously to not remove the book from the curriculum.
According to the book’s publisher, DCB, an imprint of Cormorant Books, Inc., the book is about Indigenous people in North America being hunted and harvested for their bone marrow. Their marrow carries the key to helping the rest of the population dream, which it has lost the ability to do.
Bertram said Native American heritage is part of their curriculum and they are very careful about how that material is presented in class. and how teachers handle some of the toughcontent the book contains.
“This book was selected based on some of those themes around protecting Native American oral language, protecting language preservation, tribal diversity, the power of and the cultural components of storytelling within Indigenous populations in Montana,” Bertram said.
Bertram says everyone who reviewed the book, including Schnee, himself, the review board and Board of Trustees read the book carefully before making their decisions.
As per state law, a notice about human sexuality was also sent out to parents a week before the class began reading the novel. Parents had the option to opt for their child to read a different book as a substitute, Bertram said.
