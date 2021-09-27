BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board voted 8-0 to increase wages for foodservice and special education paraprofessional workers Monday.
Currently, the district is short about 15 employees for each position and it's starting to impact the students.
Due to the shortage of food service employees, Pre K-5th Grade schools are being forced to provide sack lunches only.
In addition, schools are also being forced to cut down on some special education learning services.
The overfall fiscal impact for this salary increase is around $131,000 per year.
Right now, the school district said there are sign-on bonuses for new hires as well as the current staff who are able to recruit a friend or family member for the open positions.
More information about Bozeman Public School jobs can be found here.