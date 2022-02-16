BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board voted to approve an agreement that allows the district to continue their critical mental health service in schools.
Bozeman Public School have been participating the comprehensive school and community treatment program since 2005.
Right now, around 100 students depend on CSCT program mental health services.
Although over the last year, the program has gone through some administrative changes at the state and federal levels.
The changes over the year put the future of the program at risk until the school board voted to keep its mental health services.
Bozeman Public Schools Director of Special Education and Student Health, Chad Berg said, "The services are provided by licenses therapist and a mental health specialist, behavior specialist, these are often two-person teams but they can be up to three-person teams and they involve individual therapy and group therapy and social skills instruction."
The services are available to any K-12 student who is seeking mental health help.
"CSCT is not limited to students with disabilities or students with IEP's we have students who may not have a disability but have the need for support and to learn some new skills," Berg said.
The school district said they still have some funding questions about the services and the district is working with many state agencies to make sure every child is connected with the resources they need at school.
