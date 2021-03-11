BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board began to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and staff.
The clinic is in a collaboration with Osco Pharmacy, which is receiving doses through a federal program.
The vaccine is currently being distributed to kindergarten through high school educators in the district.
On Thursday, the school vaccinated 200 teachers at the Willson School.
Bozeman School Board Director of Business Service Mike Waterman explained the impact the vaccine has on the school district staff.
"It has been a hard year on a lot of levels for a lot of people I think obviously there is medical benefits of the vaccine and folks are comfortable with that but it will ease a lot of fears a lot of concerns of our staff and hopefully leave a better taste in everyone’s mouth and going forward and everyone will befit from that education," Waterman said.
The additional 200 COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed Friday morning from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Willson school.