BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School District reported the highest weekly COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with more positive cases in the elementary schools than middle and high schools.
The district's director of special education and student health, Chad Berg, said since August 2021, there have been 349 confirmed adult and student cases, with 184 from the elementary level, 61 from the middle school level, 94 from the high school level.
Although schools across Bozeman are seeing high transmission rates right now, it has not prevented the school district from keeping classrooms open and fully staffed.
"We know that there is a myriad of impacts outside of COVID when a school is closed or when a classroom is closed. Kids need access to instruction, kids need access to food, kids need access to social and emotional support and peers, and we are very mindful of that in a time when we are making decisions," Berg said.
Also, Bozeman Schools have a supply of rapid tests on campus for any student or staff member who has been exposed or showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Students getting tested need parents' consent before a test can be administered at school.
Masks are required in all Bozeman schools and, the school district is encouraging parents to talk with their pediatrician to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine for their children.
