BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School District is moving forward with their middle school block schedule that should come into effect this fall.
The new schedule should reduce staff between the two middle schools by ten teachers in total. Around 90% of the general fund for the district goes toward paying personnel, so this reduction would help reduce the over-$4-million deficit significantly, said superintendent Casey Bertram.
The middle schools will have a block schedule of four classes two days per week. Students will still have mathematics and English/language arts on those two days. The other two core classes that will be scheduledin blocks are health enhancement and science. This leaves time for two other electives that can be taken in 90-minute blocks or sets of 45 minutes.
Bertram said a lot of the feedback the district received from families was concerned with students’ attention span, by having middle schoolers sit in 90-minute classes. But those teaching blocks are also used at the elementary level.
“So, there’s some whole group instruction and small group instruction and movement and brain breaks and walk to interventions,” Bertram said. “All those will be part of that middle school schedule that will
The district will prioritize staff reductions with retiring teachers and teachers already not planning to return next year. To minimize cutting teachers, they will not rehire those who are already leaving, Bertram said.
The school board also rejected a parent’s appeal at Tuesday's meeting to have the book “The Marrow Thieves” removed from ninth grade English curriculum. The parent argued the book has anti-white and anti-Catholic themes.
A Learning Materials Review Committee convened in early January to review the novel and concluded it should not be removed for its content, and made that recommendation to the school board, according to the agenda packet.
The parent first requested the book be removed to Gallatin High School Principal Erica Schnee in September, who denied the request. The parent then submitted a formal request to Superintendent Bertram, who convened the Learning Materials Review Committee to discuss the book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.