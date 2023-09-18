Bozeman School District searching for new Hawk's Nest childcare provider

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Hawk’s Nest childcare program at Bozeman High School is undergoing some changes over the next few months.
The Hawk’s Nest offers childcare for staff, contractors and teen parents in the Bozeman School District and Bridger Charter Academy.
The district’s contract with Gallatin Valley YMCA was set to expire on August 31. The district offered an extension to the YMCA, who expressed the desire to end their contractual obligations on December 31 of this year, according to a press release from the school district.
The district has now published a request for proposals on their website as they search for a new childcare provider so those who are interested may apply. The deadline is 5 p.m. on October 11.
They are looking for a licensed childcare provider who can work with children ages8 weeks to five years old. Providers would offer care from 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and would be required to offer care on PIR days and during the summer, with reduced summer hours.
Providers who can offer high-quality and age-appropriate early learning opportunities are desired. The Hawk’s Nest partners with the Bozeman Reads program, as well, to promote early literacy skills before entering kindergarten.
Hawk’s Nest staff are paid through tuition, and are not paid money through the district, although they use district facilities like Bozeman High School and custodial services, as well as receive some packaged food.
Background, experience and letters of recommendation will be taken into account during the application process. Those applying are also expected to bring proposed schedules and curriculums and attend a mandatory facilities tour on September 25.
