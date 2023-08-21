BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman is one week away from the start of the school year and Bozeman School District 7 wants to make sure students and families are prepared.
The middle school block schedule system starts this year, a transition that started in winter and is finally being implemented.
The block schedules came as a response to a budget deficit, with the change expected to reduce teaching staff and help balance the budget. Due to a combination of retirements and resignations, the district was able to rehire teachers back for this year, so no teachers were let go, said superintendent Casey Bertram.
The block schedule will look like four 1.5-hour blocks per day, with social studies and English and language arts combined. Math, along with the ELA/social studies combination, will be taught daily. Other required courses and electives will be spread throughout the week.
“So, what are those go-to instructional strategies where you can foster student engagement for a 90-minute block versus a 45-minute block? And so, I think in general, our teachers have had a summer to sort of digest it,” Bertram said. I'm seeing both middle school leadership teams very excited to launch the year.”
In other updates, the school district’s immunization webpage has been updated with the most recent requirements and opt-out information.
Both high schools are seeing record numbers of students, with some classes expected to have a few over the usual line, which could look like 31 or 32 students in classes usually around 30 students, Bertram said. Elementary school enrollment numbers have stayed fairly consistent, in comparison.
Parents should be on the lookout for messages from their child’s teacher or school about open-houses or other opportunities to get acquainted with their new class before the school year starts.
The free and reduced lunch application can be filled out online or printed out and returned to your child’s school. The application is open to everyone, Bertram said.
“We would encourage any and all families to take a look at that and ensure that they take a look to see if they qualify because school meal costs add up over time and we want to ensure that folks have the information and that we do offer free and reduced rates,” Bertram said.
The application asks for information on household income, the number of people living in your home, including all children and students, and other background information like whether your families participate in the SNAP program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
For families not in need of free or reduced lunch but who know someone in need, the district also has a donation program where you can donate to students with a negative account balance.
Over the summer, staffing issues had the district worried they would not be able to provide hot lunches daily at every school and they had planned a rotation system. However, after hiring some more employees, it is looking like things are in good shape, Bertram said.
