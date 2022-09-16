BOZEMAN, Mont. - A school in Bozeman received national recognition for it overall academic performance or progress in narrowing the achievement disparities among student subgroups.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized Monforton Elementary School, Monforton School District, as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools of 2022.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Secretary Cardona said in a release from the U.S. Department of Education. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
The National Blue Ribbon award acclaims and validates the hard work of students, educators, families and communities for working towards and reaching model achievement.
The National Blue Ribbon Program has given about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools in its 39th set.
"National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation," the U.S. Department of Education said. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning."
