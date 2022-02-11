BOZEMAN, Mont. – Schools across the country and in the Gallatin Valley continue to highlight the hard work and tremendous impact their school counselors have had on students especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hawthorne Elementary School Counselor Kendell Bachman has worked with kids her whole life from working with preschoolers in high school, being a counselor for 12 years including six of those years at Hawthorne Elementary.
Bachman said the pandemic and virtual learning created a feeling of distance, but she also realized how resilient her students were and couldn’t be happier with the relationships she has made.
“I’m like the cool aunt at school because I get to come in, we have a lesson for like a half an hour, we have fun and then I’m like ‘Okay back to your school mom’ and they can come in my office, and I just so appreciate that relationship piece with each of them,” Bachman said.
All week students, the parent advisory council and Hawthorne principal gave coffee, flowers and cards to show their appreciation.
A poster was hung up this week to appreciate the school psychologist, administrator, teachers, the community and school counselors at each Bozeman elementary school.
