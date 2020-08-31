Bozeman Schools Foundation gets mask donation for Operation Healthy Schools

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Schools Foundation received a donation from Providence Mental Health to support its Operation Safe Schools fundraiser to purchase masks, non-alcoholic hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes for the school district.
The donation from Providence Mental Health includes cloth masks for all 550 teachers. The masks have filter insert pockets and the donation comes with KN95 masks which can be used as inserts.
Providence Mental Health CEO and founder Kevin Maxwell said, “It just seems so vital, it just seems so important to take part of what we were doing… anything that we can do to relieve the stresses that teachers are already feeling because they have such a difficult job.”
Students in the Bozeman School District head back to school on Monday, Sept. 8, 2020, in a blended learning plan where half of the students will be on campus while the other half will be doing remote learning offsite.
The school district is working to provide the items, but they are doing the fundraiser to make sure they don’t run out of supplies later in the semester.
Bozeman Schools Foundation Executive Director Judy Slate said, “We think it’s a really positive way for people to come together, we all are feeling fear anxiety, we don’t know what’s happening with the uncertainties of the time that we’re living in right now, and to be able to come together and do something positive for our teachers, for our students I think is just a really great thing for our community.”
