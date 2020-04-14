Bozeman Schools raise $30,000 to feed kids stuck at home due to Coronavirus

BOZEMAN- Many students in the Gallatin Valley rely on school-provided meals, for some, it's their only source of nutrition.
Right now kids are now unable to access needed food and are hungry.
The Bozeman School District partnered with the Human Resources Development Council to provide breakfast and lunch to school children in need through a federally-funded Meals Program.
Even though the program is successful some families are still unable to access these meals.
The BSD identified 250 students who are unable to physically get to the pick-up locations to receive their food.
Bozeman public schools organized fundraising efforts to help get the food to those 250 students.
Very quickly Bozeman stepped up and within one day $31,611 was collected.
“We are blown away by the generosity of our community,” Judy Slate the Director of Bozeman Schools Foundation said, “At this point, the need to feed the 250 BSD7 families who were falling through the cracks has been met.”
Due to the volume that was collected the district is no longer collecting funds for this particular program.
“We encourage people who still want to help to reach out to other charities,” Slate said, “there is so much need at this time and so many other people who need assistance.”
If you are in need of meal assistance, meals are available for pick-up at four locations.
Bozeman High School, Irving School and Hyalite School on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., in addition to the food bank daily from 1-4 p.m.
Meals from the school includes two lunch meals and two breakfast meals.
Families are required to physically go to one of the pick-up locations.