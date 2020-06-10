BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Schools Foundation shared to their Facebook page they were surprised with an $8000 grant from the local Wendy's.
A letter was sent to the school from the fast-food restaurant saying that they recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on nonprofits across the community.
The company thanked the foundation for its hard and continued work during these difficult times and for their perseverance.
