BOZEMAN, Mont. - Students in Bozeman School District 7 returned to classes on Tuesday after a threatening email sent to the district Sunday night prompted them to cancel class Monday.
Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said school resource officers are on high alert following the threat and the department plans to have more patrols near schools throughout the district.
After investigation Sunday night into Monday morning, police concluded there was no credible threat to the district, Veltkamp said. School was canceled anyway out of caution, according to an email from Superintendent Casey Bertram.
Right now, Bertram and Veltkamp agree it is safe for students to return to school and yesterday, buildings opened at 3:30 p.m. for after-school activities.
A second email from Bertram said the missed day will not be made up at a later date.
Upon initial investigation, police did find an open door at Bozeman High School, prompting full perimeter searches of all district schools, Veltkamp said. Police found nothing matching the threat in the email.
“And so, once they verified that that that was not true and then also learned that there were other jurisdictions in the state of Montana – other school districts that have the same or similar threat – both of those make it appear that it’s not credible at this time,” he said.
Police could not specify what the threat entailed, other than it was a threat of violence against the district and people at schools, Veltkamp said.
Bertram’s office did not accept interviews on Monday but Nonstop Local will be meeting with the superintendent Tuesday morning.
