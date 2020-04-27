BOZEMAN, Mont. - Students in Bozeman schools will be home for another six weeks after the school board voted unanimously tonight to extend school closures through the rest of the school year. That means there won't be any more in-person classes for the rest of spring 2020.
It falls in line with the recommendation of Gallatin County health officer Matt Kelley, who told board members tonight that a school reopening needs to happen slowly.
Deciding factors for school board members were the difficulty of enforcing social distancing in a classroom or school bus and the concerns for immunocompromised students and teachers.
Superintendent Bob Connors also assured seniors that there will be a graduation ceremony in some form in the coming weeks, though it may look different than they'd expect.
It may have been the largest Bozeman school board meeting ever, with nearly 500 people present during the video call's peak.
The first half of Bozeman's summer school has been cancelled. So far, no decision has been made for the second half. The school board will not make a decision on what classes will look like in fall 2020 for a few more months.
In another vote Monday night, current Longfellow Elementary principal Patrick McClellan was named the new principal of Bozeman's Chief Joseph Middle School.