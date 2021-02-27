Bozeman scientific equipment supplier continues to grow in booming industry

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally intense snow showers and snow bands this afternoon may result in sharply reduced visibility to one- half mile or less. Blowing and drifting snow may occur in windier areas or within snow showers resulting in additional travel difficulties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&