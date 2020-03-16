BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman is shutting down all library and Parks and Recreation facilities in light of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The closures go into effect on March 17 and will be in place for the foreseeable future.
The city made the announcement in a press release on Monday evening. The closures effect the Bozeman Public Library, Bozeman Swim Center, Story Mill Community Center and the Parks and Recreation Department main office, Beall Park Recreation Center, Lindley Center, and Story Mansion.
The library building itself and its mobile outreach center will be closed, including the book drop. There will be no way to return books during the time when the library is closed, but due dates for library items will be extended for an additional eight weeks. All events and programs put on by the library are canceled.
All Parks and Recreation facility reservations are canceled until further notice, and no new reservations will be accepted until May 1, 2020. Refunds will be issued for reservations that were already booked.
All nonessential public meetings for the city have also been canceled until further notice.
For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 in Gallatin County and Bozeman, visit the Gallatin City-County Health Department's coronavirus page.