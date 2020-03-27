Bozeman six-year-old throws virtual birthday party so friends can attend during coronavirus outbreak

BOZEMAN- The normal six-year-old’s birthday party involves everybody getting together, pizza, and, cake and that still happened just in a modified way for one Bozeman girl.
Maren Staley turned six on Thursday, she says life needs to keep moving on and that there are ways to have parties despite the coronavirus.
“If your birthdays in coronavirus you can still have a great birthday because Zoom kind of is the best birthday ever,” Staley said.
Zoom is an online video conference call service that Staley used to throw the party of the century with.
“It was fun because all of my friends could do it with me still,” Staley said.
Originally she was supposed to have a princess sleepover, plans changed. Staley stayed positive and got creative with her mom.
“I had six friends at my party and I turned six,” Staley said.
To make the party feel like a normal birthday party Staley made special deliveries to her friends. Decorated her living room, and she wore a special tiara.
“We dropped packages at their houses and the packages had like cupcakes and queen stuff,” Staley said.
Staley gave all of her friends matching pajamas so that the sleepover would feel authentic.
All in all, even though Staley couldn’t be with her friends for her sixth birthday her princess sleepover party was a smashing success.
She says she even got to stay up until 9 o'clock! And she received the best birthday present she could've asked for, a brand-new pink Polaroid camera.
“We got to still eat cupcakes and we still got to do fun stuff,” Staley said.
Next year Staley adds she's looking forward to having a real sleepover but is very happy with the outcome of this one.
