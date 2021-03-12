Bozeman “Sky Globes” thrive during pandemic and winter weather

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The new sky globes sitting atop the Armory Hotel have caught the attention of Bozeman’s nightlife while also helping the hotel’s “Sky Shed” keep business going during the pandemic and winter weather.
The Armory Hotel’s General Manager Aaron Whitten said the sky globes started with dinner services but started being booked days in advance. They quickly expanded the sky globe services to brunch hours as well as being an extra space for celebrations of small groups.
“We’ve hosted multiple weddings on site so we’re seeing the sky globes as a bit of an extension to the celebration that’s already occurring so birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, ceremonies, you name it people are celebrating it with us,” Whitten said.
With the help of Manhattan’s Tailored and Tied custom furnishings, the sky globes have helped the hotel’s rooftop bar, Sky Shed, maximize their capacity during cold weather while the outside patio can’t be used.
The current Gallatin County local COVID-19 emergency health rules only allow six people to a table and limit indoor restaurants to 50% capacity.
The sky globes are reservation based and helps them keep groups separated while providing more seating capacity without their rooftop patio during the winter.
“We’re able to appropriately sanitize them with an electrostatic sprayer and then also leave them for an appropriate as recommended period of time before the next reservation,” Whitten said.
According to Whitten the sky globes will stick around until the weather turns more spring-like possibly around April and will look to use them again next winter.
If you are looking to book a reservation for one of the sky globes you must call or come in to schedule a reservation in-person.
More information on the Armory Hotel's Sky Shed can be found here.