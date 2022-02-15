Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on variable road conditions, from wet to snow covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&