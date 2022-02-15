BOZEMAN, Mont. – An international soccer and civil service exchange involving Gallatin Valley high school soccer players looks to provide cultural experiences, stories and ideas while collaborating to enhance the community, both abroad and back at home.
Project leader Hunter Terry started the nonprofit Gallatin Futbol Foundation three years ago while coaching soccer at Bozeman High School and said the trip to Tanzania would be a no-brainer with a local connection from former assistant coach Nathan Rottier who started a soccer club in the area.
The Montana Tanzania Soccer Exchange is designed as an opportunity for players, coaches, trainers and engineers in the Gallatin Valley to work with and improve the New Vision Sports Club and New Vision Schools in Arusha, Tanzania.
"Tanzania is obviously very different then Bozeman, Montana so getting to just experience a different way of playing soccer and a different way of kind of interacting with the world around us was something that really drew me in,” Bozeman High School Senior Marika Schultz said.
Right now, the group is learning how to use sustainable materials to eventually build a locker room, new classroom, composter and chicken coops for an orphanage and nearby villages.
The total group of 30 includes current and former area high school soccer players along with older chaperones who will all design and operate a soccer camp for Tanzanian at-risk kids.
“Soccer definitely like helps me bring out my creativity and helps me work on you know like myself as like a person too so it’s not just like a game," Bozeman High School Junior Torren Hill said.
The group hopes to provide training for refereeing, sports injury prevention and exercise science in partnership with New Vision Sports Club.
While in Tanzania, the group will improve facilities and provide training on sustainability and safety in partnership with the Senior Project Design Engineering Program at the Colorado School of Mines.
"We asked them 'How do you mow your field?' and they said 'Cows' so the team at the Colorado School of Mines is designing a mechanical device that's going to be able to mow, aerate and line the field while building it mostly out of bicycle parts," Terry said.
The players will also have some fun planning to host a "Cow Tournament" where players will play with with the local youth players and the winner gets to bring back a cow to their local village.
To fundraise for the trip, Terry is working with Rotary to apply for a global grant creating curriculum for the New Vision Sports Club for "peace making and conflict resolution" with help from Montana State University Professor Dr. Craig Stewart.
"This whole project is more than just soccer, it's about bringing new ideas and solutions, but we also want to go down there and learn and learn from their coaches and learn from their people as well," Terry said.
The group is working on hosting an upcoming online auction, outreach clinics and Bozeman’s 3rd Annual Futsal Tournament at the end of February.
Terry said they have 16 teams entered and still need some sponsors to raise money and will be out in the community looking for fundraising partners.
Gallatin Futbol Foundation is currently accepting donations to help fund the Tanzania service trip in 2022 with the total fundraising goal set at $200,000.
- $85,000 to help fund the resurfacing, improvement, and future stabilization of the New Visions soccer pitch in in Arusha Tanzania. Also covered: materials/supplies for coaching, referee training, sports injury prevention training, and fitness coaching.
- $70,000 to help fund player transportation, room and board and food.
- $20,000 to help fund coach/chaperone transportation, room and board and food.
- $25,000 to donate to New Vision Sports Club for maintenance, future education goals and growth.
You can find more information and how to donate to the Montana Tanzania Soccer Exchange here. There is also a GoFundMe link open here.
