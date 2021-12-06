Bozeman student is raising money to deliver families in need meals this Christmas Eve

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman High School Junior, Ashlin Ivester is raising money to deliver home-cooked meals to Gallatin Valley families in need on Christmas Eve.
Ivester loves everything about the holidays and, this season she decided to start her charitable organization, "Holiday Helper," to share her favorite part of the holidays with those less fortunate.
The organization is currently collecting food and monetary donations so she can deliver homemade meals.
As of Monday, the organization GoFundMe has already raised more than $1,300 and every donation will go toward buying the ingredients to help prepare the food.
Holiday Helper Organizer, Ashlin Ivester said, "Each family is going to have a choice, I just wanted to make it seem more real you know just give them the option so there is going to be an option of turkey and ham an option of 6 sides 3 of six sides so mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, sweet potatoes casserole, green bean casserole and then dinner roles and also a desert."
The organization said people can drop off any extra groceries at 518 Professional Drive in Bozeman.
Ivester explained that any leftover money rasied will be used to buy grocery store gift cards to go with the meals.
People in need of a meal this holiday can email the organization at holiday.helper.bzn@gmail.com or contact 406-600-3668.
More information about the Holiday Helper can be found here.